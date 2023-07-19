Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

MidCoast Council has partnered with Dementia Australia in a project working work towards making the region a dementia-friendly community.

July 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Late next month council will hold a series of workshops across the Mid-Coast. Picture file.
Late next month council will hold a series of workshops across the Mid-Coast. Picture file.

MidCoast Council has partnered with Dementia Australia in a project working work towards making the region a dementia-friendly community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.