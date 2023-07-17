Great Lakes Advocate
Tinonee man faces Taree court over guns and domestic violence after statewide blitz

By Sue Stephenson
Updated July 17 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:18pm
A 40-year-old Tinonee man is among the almost 600 people arrested during Operation Amarok III, which ended on Saturday, July 15.

