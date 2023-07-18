Great Lakes Advocate
Council

MidCoast Council is one of the nine Hunter councils joining the partnership with national climate network

Updated July 19 2023 - 8:18am, first published July 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Mayors from member councils, Members are: Cessnock City, Dungog Shire, Lake Macquarie City, Maitland City, MidCoast, Muswellbrook Shire, City of Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and Upper Hunter Shire, including MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council has joined fellow Hunter-based councils entering into a regional partnership with Australia's largest local government climate network, the Cities Power Partnerships (CPP)

Local News

