Barry and Minnie are truly adorable bonded besties, and their story of being dumped outside Sweet Pea Animal Hospital last month is both heart-warming and heartbreaking.
Barry, is a six-year-old Persian cross kitty with exquisite aqua coloured eyes.
He is a loving and affectionate moggy who adores having his neck and cheek scratched - all day if he had his way.
His bestie Minnie, is a nine-year-old domestic short-haired girl, who complements Barry's personality with her sweet and gentle nature.
Barry and Minnie have a special bond; they have lived together for many years and it would be a shame to part them.
Keeping them together would provide them with comfort and security as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.
Potential adopters who are interested in giving Barry and Minnie the loving home they deserve can visit the shelter's website to learn more about them and apply for adoption.
Knowing that they are healthy, desexed, vaccinated, and up to date with parasite prevention is reassuring for any prospective adopters.
Let's hope Barry and Minnie find their purfect forever home soon, where they can receive all the love, affection, and care they need, and where they can nap and enjoy life to their heart's content.
If you think that you could offer these two love-bugs the perfect home - please get in touch.
To learn more about Barry and Minnie or to apply to adopt them, visit the website below
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.