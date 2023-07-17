Construction of the new multi-million dollar Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) building reached an exciting new milestone last week, Friday, July 14, with the ground flood slab poured.
Work began at dawn as the site welcomed the arrival of a fleet of Holcim Australia Pty Ltd concrete trucks.
Contractor, AW Edwards regional construction manager, Richard Cross, said, Holcim Ecopact low carbon concrete was chosen because it would reduce the embodied carbon within the structure by up to 70 per cent.
"Our AW Edwards' local team of tradies successfully placed 166 cubic metres of concrete with a 32-metre boom pump,: Mr Cross said.
"This is the first of the major concrete pours for the new clubhouse, to be followed by the vertical structural elements of lift shaft, columns, and precast faade, ahead of the casting of the first-floor level suspended slab."
Forster SLSC president, John Quinn was pleased with progress to the next stage.
"We are very pleased to see the ground floor slab poured as it really gives the community faith that the new surf club complex is actually being developed," Mr Quinn said.
"I look forward to the continuing construction over the next few months as the project really starts to take shape."
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson, also attended the pour.
"It was wonderful to be able to be on-site to witness the first pour for the club house," Mrs Thompson said.
"I want to congratulate all involved in this wonderful project that is going to see Forster Main Beach come to life. I look forward to seeing its completion."
According to AW Edwards management, the current construction stages are on track for the handing over of the completed building by the end of May 2024.
