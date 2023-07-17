Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Ground floor slab poured at Forster Surf Life Saving Club building

By Anne Evans
July 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Quinn, Tanya Thompson, AW Edwards site manager, Vaughan Hitchings and NSW Nationals leader, Picture Shelley Kurtz.
John Quinn, Tanya Thompson, AW Edwards site manager, Vaughan Hitchings and NSW Nationals leader, Picture Shelley Kurtz.

Construction of the new multi-million dollar Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) building reached an exciting new milestone last week, Friday, July 14, with the ground flood slab poured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.