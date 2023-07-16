Great Lakes Advocate
Police

The man has been charged with drug and knife possession and driving offences

Updated July 17 2023 - 8:49am, first published 8:40am
Picture Shutterstock.
A Forster man has been charged with multiple offences after being pulled over by police last Thursday, July 13.

