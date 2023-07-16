A Forster man has been charged with multiple offences after being pulled over by police last Thursday, July 13.
Manning Great Lakes Police District officers stopped the vehicle the 56-year-old was driving at a Taree service station due to the manner of his driving.
The driver was submitted to an oral fluid test which returned a positive result.
Following a search of the vehicle police found an amount of cannabis and heroin, along with a number of knives.
The driver was arrested and taken to Taree Police Station where a further oral fluid test was carried out returning a positive result to methamphetamine and cannabis.
He was then charged with drug possession, knife possession, and other driving offences.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Taree Local Court on Tuesday, July 25.
