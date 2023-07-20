Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Pickleball challenge attracts 72 players

July 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hallidays Point Pickleball Club ran the eighth Barrington Coast Challenge at Wrigley Park in Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.