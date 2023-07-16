Great Lakes Advocate
The man sustained serious injuries following a fall.

Updated July 16 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:35pm
Man aged in 70s rushed to hospital
A man was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition on Friday afternoon, July 14 after falling in a residence.

