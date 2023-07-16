Man aged in 70s rushed to hospital

A man was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition on Friday afternoon, July 14 after falling in a residence.
At approximately 4.30pm the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics who were attending a male aged in his 70s.
The man had sustained a serious head injury following a fall at a Boomerang Beach residence.
He was treated at the scene by both paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
No further details are available.
