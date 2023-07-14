Great Lakes Advocate
Sewer investigations to kick off in Bulahdelah

July 14 2023 - 3:00pm
Sewer investigations are set to kick off in Bulahdelah on Monday, July 17 and will continue in the area until the end of August.

Local News

