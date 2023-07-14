Sewer investigations to kick off in Bulahdelah

Sewer investigations are set to kick off in Bulahdelah on Monday, July 17 and will continue in the area until the end of August.
Contractors working for MidCoast Council will use closed circuit television cameras to scan the sewer network and find defects. They will also clean the sewer system during the process.
Rob Scott, MidCoast Council director of infrastructure and engineering services, said the annual program helped ensure the sewer network was maintained and continued to operate effectively.
"Much like the sewer system itself, this work will largely go unnoticed by residents as there's no need for our contractors to access properties or disrupt services," said Mr Scott.
"The only thing we ask is for people to keep their toilet lids down and their toilet doors closed as much as possible during this period to stop backflows of air coming up through the toilet while the sewer is being cleaned."
People can continue to use their toilets while the program is underway.
The work is scheduled to take place between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday, and 7am to 1pm on Saturdays.
