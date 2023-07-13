More than 200 competitors saddled up for the 2023 Glowalman junior campdraft and sporting championships held during the winter school holiday break.
The competition kicked off at Gloucester Showground on Monday and Tuesday, July 10 and 11, before heading to Nabiac Showground on Thursday July 13, and finally to Wingham Showground on Friday and Saturday July 14 - 15.
The campdraft caters for five age groups, starting at eight to under 11s, and going right through to under 21s.
There's also a range of sporting events, including bend, barrels, flag, bend bar aft, bonfield bounce, and stockrider. The winners from each of the stockrider events meet on the final day of competition and face off for the title of Supreme Rider.
While the majority of entrants are from the surrounding region and throughout the state, there are some who will be travelling from as far as Queensland and Victoria, as well as two exchange students from Western Australia.
According to event organise, Fred Patterson, the championships seek to foster more than just riding skill, believing the competition encourages fairness and good character.
"It's not only the horsemanship, they're great sports these kids and it's wonderful to watch what they do and how they look after their horses and how they compete," Fred said.
The name "Glowalman" is a combination of Gloucester, Wallamba and the Manning Valley - the three areas in which the event takes place. The event is jointly organised by Gloucester Junior Rodeo, Nabiac Junior Rodeo and Wingham Junior Rodeo and is held traditionally in the second week of the July school holidays.
