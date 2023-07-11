Detective Senior Constable Crameri told the inquiry that night he had earlier come across information that the town of Forster had run out of its supply of illicit drugs and as a result, people may be coming in from surrounding areas to try and source drugs in Taree. Knowing this, and seeing that there were three occupants, using back roads, in a car that came from out of the Taree area was concerning to him, he said. He also had intelligence that the usual driver of the car had previous offences for manufacture of illicit substances, and it was 2am.