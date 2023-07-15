Speeding up Australia's transition to clean energy vehicles

A new segment on Road Ramblings will go to air from August 5.
It will be titled Riding Electric and covers a yet to be explored motoring segment - electric motorcycles.
I'll be speaking to Tobin Page from the Australian Electric Motor Company.
Australian Electric Motor Co is the first dedicated distributor of electric motorcycles into Australia.
Its mission is to speed up Australia's transition to clean energy vehicles by increasing the supply and adoption of premium electric motorcycles here.
It brings the best electric motorcycles in the world to this market - get those bikes approved for road use in Australia and use their service network to ensure those bikes are performing optimally and the customers have a great user experience with these amazing motorcycles.
Little is known about electric motorcycles but with Tobin's help we'll be learning much more in coming months.
Electric motorbikes are the future of riding.
Not just because governments are stipulating the end of petrol motorcycle sales in many countries in the next 15 years - but because they offer a cleaner, more efficient and easier experience of owning a motorcycle.
As riders make the change to EV motorcycles they can expect a completely new riding experience with incredible speeds, better handling and unlimited instant power on tap.
The competition between brands in this sector is growing day by day. This is great news for riders because they now have much more choice.
Have a look at the Australian Electric Motor Co website https://australianelectricmotorco.com/ interesting stuff.
