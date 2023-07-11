Great Lakes Advocate
The Dead Man's Corner HR burn will be start around 11am with ongoing patrols on Thursday

Updated July 11 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:08pm
NPWS conducts regular hazard reduction burns across NSW.
NPWS conducts regular hazard reduction burns across NSW.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning hazard reduction burns in Booti Booti National Park tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12 and Myall Lakes National Park this Friday, July 14, weather permitting.

