The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning hazard reduction burns in Booti Booti National Park tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12 and Myall Lakes National Park this Friday, July 14, weather permitting.
The 14ha Booti Booti burn at Dead Man's Corner is adjacent to The Lakes Way south of the Great Lakes Sailing Club on Wallis Lake, about 12 kilometres south of Foster.
Traffic management will be in place along The Lakes Way as a precaution to address smoke impacts on the road.
The 406ha Myall Lakes burn at Pigeon Point near Bombah Point is 10 kilometres south east of Buladelah and includes Freshwater and Two Mile camping areas within Myall Lakes National Park which will be closed from Thursday, July 13 until Monday, July 17 or public safety.
The aims of these prescribed burns is to provide a strategic fuel-reduced zones at Dead Man's Corner and Pigeon Point.
It is planned to complete the implementation of the Dead Man's Corner hazard reduction burn on Wednesday before NPWS staff move on to Pigeon Point on Friday to take advantage of mild weather conditions.
It is anticipated the Dead Man's Corner HR burn will be start around 11am with ongoing patrols on Thursday.
The Pigeon Point burn will begin around 10am on Friday with ongoing patrols over the weekend. Check the NPWS Alerts website for more information.
All NPWS hazard reduction burns are co-ordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at the NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government's Hazards Near Me website and app.
