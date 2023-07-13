FORSTER Tuncurry Dolphins start the third and last round of the Mid North Coast Rugby Union season with a difficult away game to Wauchope Thunder this Saturday, July 15
The Dolphins had the bare numbers for the match against Old Bar at Gloucester last Saturday, where they were beaten 19-18, undone by a last minute penalty goal.
Forster would be favoured in the women's 10s game on Saturday.
Old Bar had been win-less since the 2018 season until a fortnight ago when they downed Manning Ratz.
The Clams now have back-to-back victories and are challenging premiers Wallamba for fourth spot on the ladder.
Forster Tuncurry captain-coach, Blake Polson remains on the injured list and it's not yet known when he'll return to the field.
Wallamba will be desperate to beat Old Bar for the third time this season in the game at Nabiac.
The Bulls won the opening round by three points and the second by one, however, a loss to the resurgent Clams would see them in danger of missing the semi-finals.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.