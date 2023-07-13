Great Lakes Advocate
Wallamba will be desperate to beat Old Bar for the third time this season in the game at Nabiac

July 13 2023 - 2:36pm
Wendy Wilkins makes a charge in a women's 10s game for Forster.
FORSTER Tuncurry Dolphins start the third and last round of the Mid North Coast Rugby Union season with a difficult away game to Wauchope Thunder this Saturday, July 15

