TUNCURRY Forster Jockey Club remains open to taking on more meetings while work is carried out on the Port Macquarie track.
Rehabilitation work started at Port last month and it was expected to be out of action until at least April.
Meetings that would have been conducted at Port would now be switched to other clubs in the Mid North Coast Association, with Taree and Tuncurry expected to take the bulk.
Dates for the new racing season have yet to be officially announced by Racing NSW.
However, Tuncurry-Forster chairman, Garry McQuillan confirmed the club would be racing on Friday, August 11.
That would have been a Port meeting.
The XXXX Gold Cup day is September 8 with the club's Christmas party meeting on December 11.
January 20, February 17 and 24 and May 11 are confirmed race dates, although Mr McQuillan said more could be forthcoming.
It's understood the February 11 meeting will be the Mid North Coast Association Country Championship Qualifier.
Carrying prizemoney of $150,000 the qualifier raced at Tuncurry for the first time last February.
It proved to be a great day for Tuncurry, with Sir Ravanelli, trained at the track by Terry Evans, greeting to judge and qualifying for the rich Country Final run at Randwick.
Mr McQuillan said he was confident the Tuncurry racing surface would be able to handle the extra meetings.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
