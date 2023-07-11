SOUTH Street, Tuncurry will be the venue for a series of matches between NSW over 50 and 55 cricket teams against Victoria from September 1 to 3.
Games will also be played at Gloucester.
In all 12 fixtures will be played over the three days.
Trials for the NSW teams will be held at Gloucester this weekend.
Meanwhile, the start for the Manning Cricket season will be made at a meeting of the association's planning committee within a fortnight.
However, newly elected association president, Steve Campbell, expects matches will be underway the first Saturday after the October long weekend, as has been the case in other years apart from the pandemic-impacted season of 2020-21.
The association again plans to run T1 and T2 competitions next season.
Six sides played T1 last summer with eight in T2. Great Lakes was represented in both last season and were grand finalists in T1.
Mr Campbell said clubs would be given as long as possible to nominate sides for the 2023-24 season.
"A lot of clubs have players who are also involved in winter sports," he said.
"They usually don't start to think about cricket until they're finished with those sports."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.