SOUTHERN United coach, Jonathon Newman admits complacency is an 'ever-present danger' as the Newcastle Zone 2 football season heads towards the semi-finals.
The Ospreys are unbeaten and are on top of the table, 10 points clear of their nearest rival.
Southern plays Cardiff City this Saturday, July 15 at Boronia.
Southern's reserve grade are in third spot.
However, Newman assures his side won't be taking Cardiff lightly, even if they appear out of contention for a finals berth.
"The players are really motivated to go a whole season unbeaten, and this means just focussing on each opponent as they come,'' Newman said.
"Cardiff did cause us some problems last time we played them so we'll need to be at our best.
"There'll be a few changes again with some players unavailable, but we have a strong squad.''
The Ospreys beat Kurri 3-0 at Kurri 3-0 in both grades last weekend.
Roan Whiteman scored two goals in first grade.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
