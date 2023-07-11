DESPITE what coach Jonathon Newman described as 'difficult conditions' Southern United maintained their unbeaten record in the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition with a clinical 3-0 win over Kurri at Kurri.
"The pitch was rock-hard, very bumpy and there was a gale force north-westerly blowing from one end of the pitch to the other. Fortunately we ran with the wind in the first half of both matches which enabled us to go into the break with a lead,'' Newman said.
The Ospreys scored 3-0 wins in both first and reserve grade. While Southern United are clear 10 point leaders in first grade, the reserves needed to points to stay in touch with the top two..
Newman said the reserve grade did well, forcing a mistake from the Kurri Kurri defence quite early on to give geta one goal cushion.
"They continued to build on that with good goals from Marley Dunn and Bailey McMahon, who now has 11 goals for the season so far,'' he said.
"They weathered quite a strong storm throughout the second half as Kurri Kurri launched long ball after long ball into our penalty area, which did test Harry Ward at times, but the boys toughed it out and came away with a valuable three 3-0 win.''
Cooks Hill are second on the reserve grade table, and the finishing places probably do come down the Ospreys' match with them in a couple of weeks time, providing the side gets the result this weekend against Cardiff.
Newman was forced to make a number of changes to the first grade side with players absent either because of illness or holidays.
"It meant that we put together a totally new central midfield consisting of Blake Harrison, Lachlan France and Graeme Pearson moving in from his more typical right back role.'' Newman said.
Despite the newness of this combination, team linked up very well and put together a nice short passing game, which is what the conditions demanded.
"We got in behind Kurri Kurri's defence several times early on, but it took us a while to break them down and it was around about the 20 minute mark when Ethan Perry got in behind the defence, and cut the ball back for Roan Whiteman to finish from close range,'' the coach said.
Whiteman added to his tally towards the end of the second half when France hit yet another pinpoint accurate corner to the head of Beau Wynter, whose effort looked goal bound but for a good save by the keeper, which rebounded to Whiteman who tucked it home.
Early in the second half in a similar story to reserve grade, the Kurri Kurri players managed to get the ball up in the air and really caused some pressure with several high balls lobbed into penalty area, but Rhys Dawes in goals was very solid and kept them out.
"As the game wore on our ability to keep the ball really shone out, and we starved Kurri Kurri of possession. In contrast, we were causing them a lot of headaches in their defensive third and it was inevitable when Blake Harrison combined well with Flynn Parker to bring up our third,'' Newman said.
"We could've had more but Perry had what look like a legitimate goal disallowed for offside and we really kept them in arm's-length for the rest of the match.''
The Ospreys will be play Cardiff at Boronia on Saturday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
