Southern United too hot for Kurri in two grades

By Mick McDonald
July 11 2023 - 1:30pm
Roan Whiteman scored two goals in Southern United's 3-0 win over Kurri at Kurri.
DESPITE what coach Jonathon Newman described as 'difficult conditions' Southern United maintained their unbeaten record in the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition with a clinical 3-0 win over Kurri at Kurri.

