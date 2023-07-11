Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Twelve months ago the competition was in disarray

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 12 2023 - 10:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Edwards playing for Forster Dolphins in this season's Lower North Coast Rugby Union premiership.
Angus Edwards playing for Forster Dolphins in this season's Lower North Coast Rugby Union premiership.

LOWER North Coast Rugby Union has made a stunning comeback in 2023, according to zone director, Steve Rees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.