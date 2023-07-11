LOWER North Coast Rugby Union has made a stunning comeback in 2023, according to zone director, Steve Rees.
"We're pretty proud of what we've been able to achieve,'' Mr Rees said.
Just 12 months ago the competition was in disarray.
Three sides played in the men's premiership with three in the women.
Forster Tuncurry struggled for numbers in the men's grade.
This season there are two strong competitions, both boasting five teams.
Old Bar Clams and Wauchope Thunder are back after both withdrew in 2022 citing a lack of players.
Thunder also fields a team in the women's 10s, while Forster has a women's side for the first time in several seasons.
Old Bar doesn't field a women's team, however, Gloucester fills their place in the draw.
"It's taken a lot of effort to get where we are,'' Mr Rees said.
"We had a lot of fights with the zone. But this year we're going great guns.''
There's genuine competition for the top four positions in the men's competition.
The Clams have been in the doldrums since making the grand final in 2012.
Old Bar's win over Manning Ratz a fortnight ago was the club's first since 2018.
They made it back-to-back victories when downing the Dolphins at Gloucester last Saturday and are now in fourth place, ahead of defending premiers, Wallamba.
Thunder are now poised to claim the minor premiership after beating the Ratz last Saturday.
The women's 10s is a race in two between the Ratz and Gloucester.
However, Mr Rees said the other sides all appear to have solid numbers.
