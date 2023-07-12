Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The All Stars matches for men, women and under 18s will be played at Wingham on Saturday

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster-Tuncurry's Riley Glover get a pass away during last year's All Stars encounter at Kempsey.
Forster-Tuncurry's Riley Glover get a pass away during last year's All Stars encounter at Kempsey.

GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive, Mal Drury said the timing and future of the Group Three All Stars/Indigenous All Stars games will be discussed in the off-season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.