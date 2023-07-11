Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United remains 10 points clear of the nearest rival in the Newcastle Zone 2 competition

By Mick McDonald
July 11 2023 - 6:00pm
Nate Dees goes on the attack for Southern United during a Newcastle Zone 2 clash this season.
SOUTHERN United remains 10 points clear of the nearest rival in the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition with five matches remaining in the competition-proper.

