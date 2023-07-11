SOUTHERN United remains 10 points clear of the nearest rival in the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition with five matches remaining in the competition-proper.
Should the club remain on top of the ladder the Ospreys would be elevated to a competition to be known as Zone League 2 next year.
However, at this stage it still appears the club will have to field three senior sides to play in the League 2.
Northern NSW Football last week announced the return of promotion and relegation to its senior men's premier competitions from the 2024 season as well as the connection between NNSWF's premier competitions
Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman said NNSW football was looking at formalising a pathway for clubs to play their way up from the zone football leagues into the highest level possible, the National Premier Leagues (NPL).
"Each member federation of Football Australia runs a NPL competition, and the majority of clubs playing at NPL level are semi-professional, with most spending some reasonably serious money each season on player wages,'' he said.
"The second tier in NNSWF is what is known as Northern League 1.
Previously there had not been a formalised pathway for aspirational clubs like us to get to Northern League One (or NPL for that matter), but the pathway now exists.- Jonathon Newman
"We had hoped to be granted entry into this competition after NNSWF asked for expressions of interest from clubs - we were the only club to submit such an expression, but with a change in the NNSWF board and the resignation of the CEO, David Elands, it was decided to leave Northern League 1 as it was for 2023.''
Newman explained that below this in 2023 was Zone Premier League, Zone League 1 and Zone League 2 - the league the club plays in now.
"Previously there had not been a formalised pathway for aspirational clubs like us to get to Northern League One (or NPL for that matter), but the pathway now exists,'' he said.
"On the face of it we will still have to work our way up through each level, with winning the league an essential part of the process.
"There has not been any mention of a change in the format for the zone leagues (what will now be called Zone League 1, 2, and 3), but I do wonder if the joint zones (Newcastle Football, Macquarie Football and Hunter Valley Football) might do away with the three grade requirement to make promotion/relegation more seamless, given that Northern League 1 and NPL are first and reserve grade competitions at senior level.
"Without confirmation of any changes, and barring any decision to move us up more than one division after this season, this means we just have to finish top of the table and we will get promoted to Zone League 2 as it will be called in 2024.
"To play in that league we will need a third senior team, unless as I said there is any change to this requirement.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
