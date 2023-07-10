Important inspections to carry out when buying a home in Australia

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Getting into today's property market is tough, and the process of purchasing can be overwhelming.



It may be tempting to hurry the whole affair along, but cutting corners can have significant consequences that leave you in a state of physical and financial stress.



Homes can have hidden hazards, structural damage and even pest problems that require costly repairs. These problems can take an exorbitant amount of time and energy to rectify.



Here we go over the most critical steps to take when buying a house; inspections.



Initial inspection



Your initial inspection is your first viewing of the home.



The style of the house, the location and how you feel inside it are your first indications that this will be a practicable purchase.



When walking through, check for obvious signs of structural damage; eliminating properties in poor condition early could save you the cost of a formal building inspection.



If you are inspecting multiple properties, keep a record of your observations so that you can refer to it later.



You should note any:

sloping floors

lifting tiles

cracked walls

peeling paint

mould

All sellers must provide a due diligence checklist to prospective buyers.



This allows the buyer to evaluate the physical and financial condition of the property in order to understand its true value and be aware of any risks involved in the purchase.



Building inspection



If you're happy with the property so far, it's time to book in for a formal building inspection.



Only use a registered building practitioner, which you can find on your state's Building Authority government website.



A qualified building inspection will cost you on average between $400-$800. The Inspector will assess and report any:



Structural damage to walls and roof Damage to floors and subfloors Safety hazards on stairways Driveway deterioration Damage to mortar or brickwork Unsafe or unauthorised additions to the property

The inspection should give you an overall idea of the condition that the property is in, if and to what extent any damage exists and the estimated cost to repair it.



Having an inspection report also helps you to negotiate a lower price point in the event of any anomalies that you are happy to rectify.



Pest inspection



Some registered building practitioners will be able to conduct a pest inspection as part of their building inspection process, but it is important to note that they may only check for evidence of damage from pests and not for existing pests.



It is therefore recommended that you enlist the services of a pest control business when buying property. They are able to determine the existence and type of pests, the extent of the damage caused and most importantly, where the problem or nests reside and the cost of eradicating them.



Some signs that the property has a pest problem are:



Blisters or bubbles in paintwork (indicates termite activity) Debris that looks like sawdust Obvious eating away at timber Sighting the pests themselves or discarded wings or body parts Pest droppings Musty or unexplained smells Damage to electrical wiring Greasy marks following a path Damage to upholstery

Noises in the walls and roof cavity

Asbestos assessment

A qualified building inspector should be able to determine the presence of any asbestos, however if the property was built prior to 1990 it may be wise to conduct an independent asbestos assessment.



The takeaway

Buying a house is an exciting process, but it should never be rushed. Be sure to conduct the proper inspections to save yourself the financial and emotional burden of purchasing property that has irreparable flaws.

