Whiskey's letter from the heart

Hi everyone,
My name is Whiskey and I am a very smart and good boy. I am almost two years old and I have lived in this place called Sweet Pea for about six months now.
I used to have a family, but one day they dropped me off at a scary place called the pound and I never saw them again
Since then I have been in this new place, I have met so many humans and made lots of doggie friends. I love to play and so I always like making new friends that I can run around with. I always make sure I am nice to them too
I practice my training and good behaviour a lot with the humans who look after me. When I do it right, they say good boy and give me a treat which I love, it makes me want to do it right all the time
My favourite things are eating my bikkies and biting a funny toy the humans call a hose. On hot days I love to go for a walk and then splash around in my pool (it's mine, but I always make sure I share with my friends). The humans call me a water baby.
Because I had to adjust to lots of changes, the humans give me some medicine that helps me feel calm and also makes my ears work better - it's like magic.
I do love this place and I have lots of fun , but I want more than anything to be able to cuddle up at night with a human who loves me a lot. Please consider me to be your next family member and I promise I will love you forever
If you don't have room for a handsome doggie like me right now, can you please share my letter with your friends so that my forever family might see it and come to pick me up.
Lots of love and slobbery kisses,
Whiskey
UPDATE: Felines, Piccolo and Chiara have been adopted, Peggy has a promising meet and greet coming up and Dusty is also getting lots of applications.
