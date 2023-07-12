Embark on a fascinating journey through time

If you have a passion for uncovering captivating stories, exploring ancient civilisations, and unravelling the mysteries that shaped the world, then this is the perfect group for you.
Wallis Lake History Group was established in 2009 for members of the community who have a fascination for history in all forms.
Whether you are a seasoned historian, a curious beginner, or simply someone who appreciates the significance of the collective past, the group is extending an invitation to join its ranks.
The group meets on the first Friday of the month at the Great Lakes Room, Club Forster.
"We are focused on world history, with two members presenting a power point subject each month," spokesperson, Jim Peters said.
"These subjects can be as diverse as the history of Paris, medicine in Antarctica, Boudicca English revolutionary, Pacific micro states, evolution of modern computers, the Cowra breakout, women in history, or London's sewerage system."
Call 0418 201 167 or email jim@pipersbay.com.au
