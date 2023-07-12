Great Lakes Advocate
Wallis Lake history group is seeking new members

July 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Embark on a fascinating journey through time
If you have a passion for uncovering captivating stories, exploring ancient civilisations, and unravelling the mysteries that shaped the world, then this is the perfect group for you.

