Do you enjoy fine dining and good company?
Wallis Lake Dining Group, which earlier this month held its 196th dinner, is extending an invitation to members of the community to join the group
The Fourth of July dinner was held at Bukos Restaurant at Forster Golg Club with an American Independence Day theme.
The first dinner was held in March 2002 and organised by local identity, Jim Peters who was keen to provide people with the opportunity to meet and socialise.
Many living in the area are new residents to the Great Lakes, Jim said.
The group holds a dinner or luncheon function each monthly at various restaurants in the area.
The July function was attended by 49 members, with the delicious food all based on an American theme, Jim said.
"This idea of an occasional theme has meant of course a St Patricks night, a Bastille night, an Aussie barbecue, plus many others.
"Each restaurant prepares a special menu as we book out the restaurant for the event."
Contact Jim either by calling 418 210 167 or email jim@pioersbay.com.au
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.