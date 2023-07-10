Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

MidCoast Council operational plan and budget for 2023-24 adopted by councillors

July 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A guide to meeting community demands
A guide to meeting community demands

Following a public exhibition period and consideration of community submissions, councillors last month adopted the MidCoast Council operational plan and budget for 2023-24 at the June ordinary meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.