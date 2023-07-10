Colourful publication educates and entertains

Local graphic designer and the artist behind Creative Shell, Shelley Kurtz has turned her hand to publishing.
The multi-talented artist and designer will later this month release her latest project, the ground-breaking colouring book, Australian Beaks.
Unlike any other colouring book on the market, Australian Beaks combines the joy of colouring with a unique bird watching journal, and an educational experience for nature enthusiasts of all ages.
Shelley's stunning 56-page colouring journal showcases 25 of her unique Australian bird illustrations.
Each page invites readers to colour her illustrations while discovering fascinating facts about each bird.
Learn how to identify them, explore their habitats and locations, and even draw your own birds you've encountered during your own bird watching adventures.
"I wanted to create something unique that would engage people in a meaningful way," Shelley said.
"With Australian Beaks I hope to inspire a love for both art and nature, encouraging individuals to explore the wonders of our native birds while igniting their own artistic expression."
To celebrate the launch of Australian Beaks and to showcase the artwork featured within, Shelley will be hosting a combined book launch and art exhibition on the July 29 at Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club at 2pm.
This free event promises to be an extraordinary gathering for art enthusiasts and bird lovers alike.
Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the artworks from the book.
Additionally, copies of Australian Beaks will be available for purchase, allowing visitors to embark on their own colourful birding journey.
The event will feature an array of activities and experiences, including a book reading, lucky door prize and a dedicated colouring corner. Nibblies will be provided.
