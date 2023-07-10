The second half began much like the first, with Old Bar taking the lead back with a penalty goal. Forster started to get some good territory and possession and finally managed to find a way through Old Bar's defence and put Memphis McBride over. Both sides traded penalty goals, Forster thought they had found the winning try when Jimmy Umu scored in the corner with only a few minutes left however, from the restart the Dolphins gave away a penalty. A successful 40m goal gave Old Bar a one point win, 19-18.

