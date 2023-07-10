GLOUCESTER proved a graveyard for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins with the club losing both games in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union round.
The Gloucester Cockies were too strong in the women's 10s clash while Old Bar defeated the Dolphins 19-18 courtesy of a penalty goal just before fulltime.
Forster women started off well with some strong runs in attack but poor handling let them down on more than one occasion. This allowed Gloucester to assert their dominance at scrum time, giving them good front football to launch their attacks, forcing Forster to defend for much of the game.
Having to make so many tackles really started to fatigue the girls, which in addition to several game ending injuries, left them with one reserve for more than three quarters of the game in the form of first gamer Zoe Bell.
Gloucester took their chances against a depleted team, scoring seven tries to one. While the score line does not look good the girls never stopped trying and put in a great effort right up until the final whistle.
Coach Jarrod Little and president Greg Harvie, while disappointed about the result, were proud of the effort especially from the likes of Mia Simon, Wendy Wilkins and Zahli Bolt. The season is far from over and the girls will bounce back to their winning form.
Forster Dolphins were behind the eight ball to begin with as several players pulled out late, leaving just enough players to field a full team of 15.
Thankfully, due to coach Blake Polson's hard training sessions fitness was not going to be an issue.
It was a slow start to the game with both sides throwing a few punches but not quite landing a knockout blow. Old Bar got the first points of the game through a penalty goal to Phillip Koch and this is how the game would stay until just before half time when Jacob Williams tested the defence with some fancy footwork and found his way over the line giving Forster a 5-3 lead at half time.
The second half began much like the first, with Old Bar taking the lead back with a penalty goal. Forster started to get some good territory and possession and finally managed to find a way through Old Bar's defence and put Memphis McBride over. Both sides traded penalty goals, Forster thought they had found the winning try when Jimmy Umu scored in the corner with only a few minutes left however, from the restart the Dolphins gave away a penalty. A successful 40m goal gave Old Bar a one point win, 19-18.
Everyone gave it their all, especially Kaleb Trudgett and Scott Walmsley, who played possibly their best games all season. Trudgett is proving to be a Mr Fixit of sorts having played hooker, halfback and breakaway this year.
Everyone will get back into training this week, learn from our mistakes and get better in preparation for the arduous and tricky games versus Wauchope away on Saturday, July 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.