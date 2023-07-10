Three months after leaving Pozieres, France on its epic journey around Australia, the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay arrived in the Great Lakes on Saturday, July 8.
The Forster Tuncurry leg began in Forster at Memorial Park with an official ribbon cutting by Leigh Vaughan OAM representing her late father, Sergeant Joseph Dawson, B Company 39th Battalion before the first walker, former Great Lakes Council mayor, Jan McWilliams started the journey.
"One of the first things Joe Dawson did when he returned from New Guinea in 1945 was to join Legacy," Legacy member, Jenny Slater said.
"For Joe, Legacy was a life-long commitment."
This event has been three years in the making, and I look forward to lighting the first torch, Legacy CEO Graham Boyd said before Mrs McWilliams took off.
Thirteen Legatees aged in their 20s to 101-year-old Mavis Patterson took part in the historic torch relay, which was part of the 100th anniversary of Legacy Australia, the only veteran service organisation in Australia dedicated solely to the care and support of veterans' families.
This has been such an honour to be a part of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay celebration today, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said.
"It was wonderful to see Mavis, who is 101 years young, carry the final torch up to light the cauldron is something I will carry with me forever."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
