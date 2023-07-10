Great Lakes Advocate
Legacy celebrates its 100th anniversary with a torch relay across Australia

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 10 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Three months after leaving Pozieres, France on its epic journey around Australia, the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay arrived in the Great Lakes on Saturday, July 8.

