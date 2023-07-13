Document ensures water security well into the future

The draft integrated water cycle management strategy, Our Water Our Future 2050 has been placed on exhibition.
The document, which is on display until 4.30pm, Sunday, August 6, outlines MidCoast Council's 30-year plan for the sustainable and affordable delivery of water services to the community.
It relates to the management of water sources including drinking water, sewage and stormwater.
Described as a blueprint for the future, the strategy has been developed with contributions from both the community and industry during the last 12-18 months.
Councillors agreed to the exhibition when it was debated during the June ordinary meeting late last month.
The journey of Our Water Our Future began in 2008 with the implementation of a strategy before being further updated seven years later.
Legislative changes, local government reform and rising trends in climate change raised the need to revisit the strategy.
Mid-Coast is challenged both by a growing population and the impacts of climate change, increasing our vulnerability to the impact of drought, water planning and assets manager, Tracey Hamer said.
The population we service with water and sewer supplies is expected to grow by approximately 48 per cent by 2051, she said.
"To meet this, we have considered a broad range of options with all solutions being on the table.
"Our early engagement and key stakeholder consultation has helped to distil the options into a preferred scenario that is sustainable and cost effective."
Paul Sandilands acknowledged work of staff, who he said put in an incredible amount of work into the project to provide councillors with plenty of information.
"They worked extremely hard, so please people in the community have a look at these documents because they are excellent," Cr Sandilands said.
His comments were echoed by Peter Epov who also said a lot of work had been undertaken to get the report and strategy up and running
"It is important that we look towards the security of our water in the future," Cr Epov said.
"This report - to some degree - has nothing new in the context that we have had previous reports that have similar recommendations," he said.
"This has now been updated and it is fact based, evidence based and it gives us a solid foundation to move forward.
"I am particularly delighted the recommendation is for the construction of off-river storage dams in the Manning, Bulahdelah, Gloucester and Stroud water supply systems.
"I think these are quite critical and we will be looking at water recycling to provide cost effective irrigation in public open spaces.
"Back in 2018-19 I spoke about the need of accelerating work on the Peg Leg Creek Dam and finally its been - not necessarily my advice - but the concept has been taken up and its been shown to be the priority going into the future."
Dheera Smith said council took water seriously, acknowledging Jeremy Miller and council staff who were at the time attending a State-wide water conference in Parkes.
"The time and energy to do this and read a report is significant and as a water user and as a councillor I appreciate the efforts of staff to stay on top of our water strategy and technology as well as trends and forward planning," Cr Smith said.
"Best practice is important especially in times of drought or El Nino which we are currently entering.
"Even more important as we are squeezed to develop more houses and space along the coast we need to have the accurate data for our staff.
"Being proactive and some of the things being off-storage dams are the preferred solution for increasing water security in the Mid-Coast is very interesting."
"The drought - I never want to see again," Katheryn Stinson said.
"The flow-on affect on cattle and people who could not afford the water because prices went up; council did their best and got the water from Tea Gardens," Cr Stinson said.
"You can go from drought to flood and still have water security issues.
"Well done to the team, but there is still a lot to be done."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
