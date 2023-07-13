Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

MidCoast Council Our Water Our Future 2050 water security document on exhibition

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 17 2023 - 2:11pm, first published July 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Document ensures water security well into the future
Document ensures water security well into the future

The draft integrated water cycle management strategy, Our Water Our Future 2050 has been placed on exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.