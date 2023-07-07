Nearly 12 months have passed since MidCoast Council and Hallidays Point residents met to discuss what the futures holds for the area and learn about council's place strategy project.
A first for council, the planned Hallidays Point Place Strategy is a pilot for future place strategies within the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA).
The draft Hallidays Point Place Strategy will provide a framework to guide planning and development decisions that will shape Hallidays Point into the future.
It will guide conservation, open space, community infrastructure and development in Hallidays Point, which takes in Black Head, Diamond Beach, Red Head and Tallwoods.
At last week's June council ordinary meeting a report was tabled and accepted by councillors advising that preparation of the draft Hallidays Point Place Strategy would be completed through the Department of Planning and Environment place delivery group program.
The project has been on hold since council conducted an online survey in June and July, 2022 while technical studies, including traffic, ecology and bushfire considerations, were undertaken.
Council plans to re-engage with the community once these studies have been completed.
Hallidays Point is a significant growth area in the Mid-Coast, senor land use planner, Michael Griffith reported to councillors.
Council is committed to engaging with our community in a meaningful way to develop relationships with our community while delivering benefits in ways that add value and build trust.- MidCoast Council senor land use planner, Michael Griffith
Place strategies offer the opportunity to identify the local character of an area and establish planning controls that will meet the future housing, employment and infrastructure needs of the community, while keeping what is important about the area, Mr Griffith said.
"Once the new Mid-Coast planning controls (the Local Environmental Plan and Development Control Plan) are established, we will be working with local communities to develop place strategies in specific key locations.
"During the preparation of the strategy, council will invite the community and key stakeholders to engage in constructive and open discussions on the needs and aspirations of the current and future Hallidays Point community."
Stakeholders could include both residents and ratepayers, business chambers, traditional owners and Aboriginal stakeholders, youth and school groups, environmental groups, community groups, relevant HSW Government agencies, councillors and council staff.
Mr Griffith said this project would involve working with the community and key stakeholders to identify the local character, environmental outcomes and development opportunities for Hallidays Point.
"The strategy will identify a development footprint for the area to provide certainty to the community.
"Council is committed to engaging with our community in a meaningful way to develop relationships with our community while delivering benefits in ways that add value and build trust."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
