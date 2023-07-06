Great Lakes Advocate
Rescues for the past 12 months are up around 7.5 per cent on the previous busiest record set during 2020-21.

July 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Forster 30 took to the ocean to assist a six metre cabin runabout with two people on board after experiencing engine trouble off Latitude Rock south of Forster, early last month. Picture Marine Rescue Facebook page.
Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue was one of the busiest units during the 2022-23 financial year in the Mid North Coast region.

