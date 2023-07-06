Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue was one of the busiest units during the 2022-23 financial year in the Mid North Coast region.
In the 12 months from July 1, 2022 until June 30, 2023, the local unit undertook 87 rescues, ahead of Coffs Harbour which had 75 rescues and behind Port Macquarie, which assisted 94 boaties.
In fact, Marine Rescue NSW volunteers completed a record number of rescues in the past 12 months, with rescues up by 7.5 per cent on the previous record in 2020-21, while emergency responses increased by 12 per cent.
Marine Rescue NSW commissioner, Alex Barrell said the service's 3300 volunteers were involved in 4567 rescue missions between July 2022 and June 30 this year compared to 4251 in 2020-21.
"Our volunteers safely returned over 10,000 boaters to shore during the 2022-23 financial year," he said.
"Their commitment to keeping boaters safe on NSW waterways and in some cases during extremely challenging conditions has been exemplary."
Fishing was the main activity at the time of incidents over the last 12 months while mechanical failure, flat batteries and running out of fuel were most common reasons for assistance.
Our volunteers safely returned over 10,000 boaters to shore during the 2022-23 financial year.- Marine Rescue NSW commissioner, Alex Barrell
"Boaters need to remember that mechanical and fuel issues can lead to dangerous situations becoming life-threatening, it is vital that boaters check and service their vessels often."
Marine Rescue NSW radio operators managed 250,123 radio calls over the financial year with a large portion managed by the State Communications Centre at Belrose.
"Marine Rescue radio operators have managed a large volume of traffic over the last 12 months.
"This is a testament to their skill and professionalism, keeping boaters safe on the water."
Commissioner Barrell also confirmed Marine Rescue NSW experienced its busiest June on record with 315 rescues, a third of which were emergency situations.
The Hunter/Central Coast's Lake Macquarie unit was the busiest in NSW with 41 rescue missions last month while the Botany Port Hacking unit was involved in 26 making it the busiest of the Greater Sydney units.
Port Kembla was the busiest of the Illawarra units with 11 rescue missions, the Ballina unit had the most demand on the Northern Rivers with 10, Batemans Bay led the six Monaro units with 10 while the Port Macquarie unit had nine rescue missions on the Mid North Coast.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.