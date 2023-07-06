Even though we are now deep into the winter season, much of the coastline can still offer the keen fishing rockhopper a chance to tangle with a number of hard-fighting species.
Tragically, those who go rock fishing largely go out alone, can't swim, don't wear life jackets, yet acknowledge that a large wave sweeping them off their feet would result in death.
It is now a decade since analysis by the NSW Government and Surf Life Saving Australia of a significant research study resulted in both labelling rock fishing as 'Australia's most dangerous sport.'
Annually, there is an average of 13 rock fishing fatalities across the Australian coastline while, since 2005 to the present day in NSW alone, more than 100 people have died while rock fishing.
The 'killing zone' which was the basis of the 2013 research, was along a 200 kilometre stretch of the NSW coastline along the Newcastle-Wollongong corridor with an emphasis on Sydney's coastline.
Despite attempts at education and litigation, this zone has still seen 40 rockhopper drownings in the 10 years since the 2013 report was tabled.
One third of the 121 fishers surveyed in 2013 had either been swept off the rocks while fishing, or knew somebody who had, and 65 per cent agreed that 'being swept off their feet was likely to result in their drowning'.
One third of rock fishers surveyed spoke Chinese, either Mandarin (18 per cent) or Cantonese (15 per cent) and 20 per cent spoke Korean.
The ground-breaking multilingual study found 15 per cent were at "serious risk of drowning - they either cannot swim (eight per cent) or can only swim for one minute (seven per cent) in swimming-pool conditions," the study found.
Quoted in the research, none of the 74 people who died rock fishing at Sydney between 1992 and 2000 were wearing a proper lifejacket.
In response to the idea of compulsory wearing of life jackets, rock fishers surveyed between February and April 2013 were split on the issue with 55 per cent supporting compulsory life jackets with 33 per cent opposing them and 12 per cent unsure while 70 per cent said 'shock signage' showing the number of fishing deaths at each spot would be 'extremely likely to reduce the rate of rock fishing accidents".
According to the research paper, every drowning death had a cost of $4.2 million to society due to rescue, retrieval, coronial inquiries and other expenses.
In response to the tragedies of rock fishing drownings and the dangers of the first responders who assist, the NSW Rock Fishing Safety Act 2016 currently requires that, when rock fishing in a designated high risk 'declared area', you are required by law to wear an appropriate lifejacket - this also includes children and anyone helping you fish. Rock fishing in a declared area without an appropriate lifejacket may result in a $100 on the spot fine.
Responsibility for monitoring this regulation imposes its own issues.
By the beginning of the 2022-23 summer season, eight NSW local government areas (LGA) had opted to make lifejackets mandatory for rock fishers: Ballina, Central Coast, Lake Macquarie, Northern Beaches, Port Stephens, Randwick, Richmond Valley and Sutherland shires.
Although the Mid-Coast LGA has not had any coastline declared a high risk declared area, locals and visitors alike should follow basic tips when rock fishing.
Ten basic tips include:
