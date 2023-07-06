In response to the tragedies of rock fishing drownings and the dangers of the first responders who assist, the NSW Rock Fishing Safety Act 2016 currently requires that, when rock fishing in a designated high risk 'declared area', you are required by law to wear an appropriate lifejacket - this also includes children and anyone helping you fish. Rock fishing in a declared area without an appropriate lifejacket may result in a $100 on the spot fine.

