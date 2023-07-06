Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Fishers are required by law to wear an appropriate lifejacket when fishing off rocks

By Anne Evans
July 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dangerous rock fishing. Picture supplied.
Dangerous rock fishing. Picture supplied.

Even though we are now deep into the winter season, much of the coastline can still offer the keen fishing rockhopper a chance to tangle with a number of hard-fighting species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.