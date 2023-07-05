Great Lakes Advocate
Did you join the bustle of a side hustle?

Updated July 5 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:08am
If you are one of the many Australians who work multiple jobs or supplement your income with a 'side hustle' or 'gig' economy you need to take this into consideration at tax time.

