Did you join the bustle of a side hustle?

If you are one of the many Australians who work multiple jobs or supplement your income with a 'side hustle' or 'gig' economy you need to take this into consideration at tax time.
Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is reminding taxpayers to consider if they are 'in business' and to declare all income when lodging their tax return this year.
ATO Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh said if you earn money through continuous and repeated activities for the purpose of making a profit, then it's likely you're running a business.
"While there are always new and different ways to make money, the tax obligations remain the same. Don't fall into the trap of forgetting to include all your income thinking the ATO won't notice,"Mr Loh says.
"You also need to declare any additional income earned through that side hustle", Mr Loh said.
Businesses have a range of obligations depending on their structure and turnover, including registering for an Australian business number, keeping the right records and lodging the right type of tax return. They may also have to register for goods and services tax (GST).
"With tax time just around the corner, if you are bolstering your income with new activities, make sure all your records are up-to-scratch. This could be anything from animal breeding to earning income through digital platforms, such as ride share or food delivery, or even online content creation, like social media influencers," he said.
"If your home has become more like a warehouse and is stocked to the hilt with goods to sell, then you may in fact be running a business.
"If you're running bootcamp sessions, in addition to your 9-5 job, well this is a side hustle and you need to declare this income to the ATO
"If you're an online content creator earning money or receiving gifts, you're also likely to be running a business and there are tax obligations you need to comply with."
Mr Loh acknowledged 'sometimes it's hard to tell if you're 'in business' and we recognise not everything you do to make money is considered a business. The ATO won't consider activities as 'in business' when they are a one-off transaction (unless it is the first step in carrying on a business or intended to be repeated) or an activity from which you don't seek to make a profit.'
The ATO has sophisticated data-matching and analytical tools to identify taxpayers that under-report their income. From July 1, 2023, the ATO will receive data from more electronic distribution platforms. The ATO will match this information with the information on tax returns or activity statement to identify income that has not been included.
'It doesn't matter whether you are carrying on a business or simply earning additional income through a digital platform, such as a website or even an app, you must keep accurate records of your income and include it in your tax return,' Mr Loh said.
"Every dollar dodged is a dollar that can't be used for vital services like health and education."
