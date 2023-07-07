Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The Australian Koala Foundation estimates there are less than 57,920 koalas left in the wild

July 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Koala Foundation estimates there are less than 57,920 koalas left in the wild. Picture supplied.
The Australian Koala Foundation estimates there are less than 57,920 koalas left in the wild. Picture supplied.

It's a well know fact koala populations are declining across many parts of the country, including the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.