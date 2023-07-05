THE date for the 2024 Great Lakes Trail Festival has already been confirmed.
This will be the third event held in Myall Lakes National Park at Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest.
"It'll be on July 6 and 7. That's the first week of the school holidays," event director, Richard Old said,.
The 2023 festival, conducted last weekend, attracted 250 runners from around Australia across all divisions and Mr Old was confident the event would continue to grow.
"The course is designed for us to grow the race,'' Mr Old said.
He added the feedback he'd received from competitors and the Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest community had all been positive.
"I'd say 90 per cent of the runners and support staff last weekend were from outside the area, so it's good for the community,'' he said.
"The business community has also been supportive.''
Mr Old told the Great Lakes Advocate last week he was confident the race would eventually attract between 600 to 800 starters across all categories, although he said as it's a new event on the ultra running calendar, it would take time for word to get around.
"But I'm patient. These things don't just happen overnight.''
He said this year's course was quicker than last year, when runners battled soggy terrain following weeks of wet weather.
Mr Old described the weather conditions last weekend as 'perfect'.
"The last runner made it to the finish at 4am on Sunday.
"Last year it was 7.30am. The course was drier while the tides and the moon also worked in our favour this year.''
Mr Old said there were a couple of incidents where runners made deviations from the course, although none were serious.
He added that's the nature of trail running.
Richard Wales was the overall winner of the men's 100 kilometre event. He clocked 10:34.21. The 2022 winner, Jamis Turner from Port Macquarie was second 10:57.12 while Jacob Heggs was third in 11:33.38.
Melissa Robertson won the women's 100 kilometre event in 12:22:07 from Pam Muston 12:56:38 and Debbie Maher 13:38:04.
Georgia Guthrey was first in the 75 kilometre event in 9:40:19 with Ryan Degan taking out the 50 kilometre in 4:51:29.
Reece Evans (2:14:44) won the 30 kilometre and Monika Ludriks (51:37) the 12 kilometre. The five kilometre race was taken out by Xavier Wech in 19.06.
There was a sprinkling of starters from the Great Lakes area in the field for the various categories.
Mr Old said Port Macquarie and Newcastle were strongly represented.
