Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

THE date for the 2024 Great Lakes Trail Festival has already been confirmed

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Runners negotiating the Great Lakes Trail Festival held in the Myall Lakes National Park. Photo Fully Rad Adventures
Runners negotiating the Great Lakes Trail Festival held in the Myall Lakes National Park. Photo Fully Rad Adventures

THE date for the 2024 Great Lakes Trail Festival has already been confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.