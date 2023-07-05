SOUTHERN United has moved 10 points clear on the Newcastle Zone 2 first grade football competition ladder.
The Forster-Tuncurry combination remains unbeaten after 12 rounds with 11 wins and one draw.
From the 12 games the Ospreys have scored 48 goals and conceded just seven.
Second placed Lambton Jaffas has 26 goals for and 13 against.
Jaffas held Southern United to a 2-2 draw a fortnight ago but played a draw against Greta Branxton last weekend.
The Ospreys turned on a clinical first half but sloppy second stanza in beating Medowie 4-1 at Tuncurry to ensure the 10 point buffer.
"We have the luxury of being able to lose three games and still remain on top,'' coach, Jonathon Newman said.
"However we spoke about it as a group and we want to win every match remaining this season.''
A win over Medowie in reserve grade as taken the Ospreys within two points of second placed Cooks Hill United.
"Reserve grade is definitely a chance of reaching at least second spot so huge string of matches for them coming up,'' Newman said.
There are six matches remaining before the playoffs.
Newman said previously the Ospreys would be promoted to the Zone 1 competition next year if they are the top team following the competition-proper.
Southern United plays Kurri in an away game this Saturday, July 8.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
