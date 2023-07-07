Taree Film Society will celebrate its new venue - the multi-million dollar Beryl Jane Flett Studio - with a special opening night screening of the 1977 Australian classic The Picture Show Man.
To mark the occasion the film's musical director Peter Best will be in Taree to introduce the film and lead an audience discussion afterwards.
Peter Best is a composer and writer, known for The Adventures of Barry McKenzie (1972), The Picture Show Man (1977), Crocodile Dundee (1986), and Muriel's Wedding (1994).
"We're honoured to have Peter join us on this special occasion to provide insights into the making of this iconic award-winning Australian film," Taree Film Society spokesperson, Judith Pellow said.
"For 28 years we've been screening a mix of independent, art house and foreign films to local audiences and during this time we've found there's a real hunger from the community to see films on the big screen that are not typically available in local cinemas.
"Our members especially love the opportunity to hear from industry professionals like Peter - as he has worked on so many well known Australian films."
The screening on Monday, July 17 marks the official opening of Taree Film Society's new home in the Beryl Jane Flett Studio at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
The new venue has been fitted out with state-of-the-art audio visual equipment obtained by the Taree Film Society through government grants to help create the big screen experience.
The Picture Show Man & Q&A with musical director Peter Best is on Monday, July 17 from 7pm to 9pm.
The Society is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers to bring diversity of film to the Manning.
Members can see 12-15 films each year for membership fee of $150.
Casual tickets $18 at the door or at the Taree Film Society website. Complementary wine, juice, cheese platters, coffee and cake are included.
