Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Taree Film Society screening The Picture Show Man at the Beryl Jane Flett Studio at The MEC

July 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree Film Society trial run at the Beryl Jane Flett Studio in Taree. Picture supplied
Taree Film Society trial run at the Beryl Jane Flett Studio in Taree. Picture supplied

Taree Film Society will celebrate its new venue - the multi-million dollar Beryl Jane Flett Studio - with a special opening night screening of the 1977 Australian classic The Picture Show Man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.