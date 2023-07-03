FORSTER Tuncurry Rugby Club's Old Boys Day turned out to be a great day for all round for the Dolphins, with wins in two grades over Wallamba at Tuncurry.
Both teams arrived at Peter Barclay Field with a point to prove after some disappointing results the previous week.
Forster women, as they have done many times this season, scored early through speedster Chenoa Andrews which really set the tone for the rest of the game. There was some great passing movements and the tries continued to flow with seven players crossing the line giving Forster a 58-0 win.
Gabby Bolt grabbed a double and debutant Mia Simon scored a hat-trick, which unsurprisingly resulted in her claiming players' player and three points in the best and fairest.
In what was an already very positive day, another highlight for the club was having four sisters all play in the same game. Kiana, Lallira, Chelsea and Mia Simon created their own bit of history at the club. Discipline was the only negative with four yellow cards being handed out either side of half time.
The men, who were playing in front of a good crowd thanks to the old boys turning out in numbers to support their team, didn't disappoint and did themselves and the club proud.
As has often been the case this year, the first 15-20 minutes was a battle with no one really gaining any ascendency, until after repeated attacks on the Wallamba line, Troy Haines crashed over to get the ball rolling.
Forster's efforts in defence were really creating great opportunities to counter attack helping Liam Brady and Memphis McBride to score.
The Dolphins ran in six tries with Angus Edwards converting all but one of them to finish up 40-7 winners. The whole team really put in a wonderful effort but there were some absolute standouts.
Troy Haines did a lot of work on both sides of the ball and got the three points and players' player. Shaun Jackson really stood up and played a great game, hopefully a sign of things to come, and of course, Neil Flanders led from the front as he always does.
Overall, it was a great weekend for the Dolphins.
"We want to thank everyone who came out and supported the teams and celebrated Old Boys Day with us,'' club president Greg Harvie said.
"The teams hope to keep up momentum next week with a road trip out to Gloucester with the men taking on the Old Bar Clams and the women taking on Gloucester.
