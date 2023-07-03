SOUTHERN United have move 10 points clear of the field in the Newcastle Zone 2 first grade football competition.
This follows a 4-1 win over Medowie at Tuncurry last round while second placed Lambton Jaffas were held to a draw by Greta Branxton. Jaffas held Southern United to a 2-2 draw the previous match.
"The draw was a great result for us, giving us the luxury of being able to lose three games and still remain on top,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"However we spoke about it as a group and we want to win every match remaining this season.''
Southern's reserve grade also had a win against Medowie and moved to within two points of second placed Cooks Hill United.
"Reserve grade is definitely a chance of reaching at least second spot so there's a huge string of matches for them coming up,'' Newman said.
Newman said the Ospreys were excellent in the first half against Medowie.
"We really looked to control possession and created some good shooting opportunities for a new front three of Ethan Perry, Nathan Hoffman and Roan Whiteman,'' he said.
However, it was Troy Chipperfield who opened the scoring though with another penalty. Whiteman and Perry also scored in the first half to make it 3-0 at the break.
" I really thought we'd be able to build on that 3-0 halftime score but as has happened before, we fell into a bit of a hole in the second half and conceded a sloppy goal as a result,'' Newman said.
"Fortunately we managed to lift again and scored a fourth through Blake Barnes-Riddell to see the match finish 4-1.''
Reserve grade were very impressive at times in their comfortable 3-0 win, with all goals scored by Bailey McMahon. The second goal was an excellent example of teamwork.
The Ospreys are on the road this Saturday to play Kurri at Kurri.
