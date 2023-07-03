Great Lakes Advocate
Lions Club of Bulahdelah secures $3000 federal funding

July 4 2023 - 9:00am
Bulahdelah Lions Eric McGrath, Jenny McGrath, Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie MP, Judy Dixon and Roger Dixon. Picture supplied.
The Lions Club of Bulahdelah has secured $3000 in Federal funding towards upgrades to its catering caravan

