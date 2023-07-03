The Lions Club of Bulahdelah has secured $3000 in Federal funding towards upgrades to its catering caravan
As a result of the funding, made available under the Australian Government's Stronger Communities program, the club will be installing air conditioning, privacy screens and replace a two door display fridge in its existing catering caravan used for fund raising and community events
Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said these new facilities will make cooking and other activities more comfortable for the volunteers when catering for future community events.
Dr Gillespie said this round of funding was designed to support volunteer and community groups that are unable to fundraise or don't have the means to provide matching funding.
The program allows groups to apply for grants of between $2500 and $20,000 without matching funding and up to 20 groups will be awarded funding per electorate. Local governing bodies and organisations that fall under them are only eligible to apply for up to 50 per cent of the project costs and provide matching funding.
Dr Gillespie said he had written to the Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King and the Shadow Minister Bridget McKenzie suggesting the program be continued and expanded.
"This is an important program for many local community organisations, particularly in regional and rural areas where we could have easily invested ten times the funding we were allocated locally towards community projects," Dr Gillespie said.
