This year's Fred Williams Invitational Ocean Water Ski Race was a successful outing for Team 50, taking first place in both the open A and B races.
Ten boats from across the country were launched from the Forster boat ramp for the annual two-day event, hosted by Region V Australia Water Ski Racing and organised by local liaison, Mary New.
Ms New described conditions during racing, held at Forster Main Beach last Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2, as perfect. In fact, conditions were almost too perfect. However, conditions on Sunday were a little more challenging, she said.
"It was a fabulous weekend of racing, all competitors loved the ocean course and are planning on returning next year."
