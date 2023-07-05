Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Ten boats from across the country were launched from the Forster boat ramp for the annual two-day event

Updated July 5 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's Fred Williams Invitational Ocean Water Ski Race was a successful outing for Team 50, taking first place in both the open A and B races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.