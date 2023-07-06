Dusty hasn't had the best start to life.
But, there is hope on the horizon he will melt someone's heart - just like he has at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital, Forster - and find a loving family to adopt him.
The kelpie puppy is eight months old, and has been with Sweet Pea for the past month.
He was surrendered because there was a risk this adorable puppy would be shot, and had spent his short life chained up, all because he had destroyed some plants.
He's described as a sweet and loving boy, playful and would suit a family home that has time to spend with him. Dusty will be desexed and vaccinated before being adopted.
He is microchipped and up to date with his flea, tick and worming preventatives.
