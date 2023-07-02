Great Lakes Advocate
NAIDOC Week celebrations extend until July 9

July 2 2023 - 12:00pm
NAIDOC celebrations on the Mid-Coast
MidCoast Council has created an interactive NAIDOC web-hub listing the whole-of-community events taking place across the region.

Local News

