You'd be hard pressed to find anyone who hasn't heard of 'schoolies' the end-of-year event where school leavers descend on towns along the East Coast to kick up their heels and celebrate the finish of Year 12.
Now 'schoolies' of a different demographic are about to invade the coast with the inaugural Silver Schoolies event.
This unique escapade, especially designed for senior members of the community, will be held from Monday, July 31 until Friday, August 4.
This event is aimed at creating a sense of community and adventure for over 55 caravan and campers and promises an unforgettable week of activities and friendship, spokesperson and Tiona Holiday Park manager, Margaret Shannon said.
The original concept began back in 2017 at NRMA Forster-Tuncurry, quickly becoming a firm favourite for campers and caravanners at a time when local parks were generally quiet.
This year, Silver Schoolies will become a truly regional experience with multiple parks in the Mid-Coast region coming on-board offering a range of activities aimed at those they affectionally refer to as 'wise wanderers' or 'mature meanderers', Ms Shannon said.
According to NRMA guest experience co-ordinator, Alice MacGregor, it truly is a week like no other.
"The planning and preparation of the activities starts months before the event takes place," Ms MacGregor said.
"From the moment the first Silver Schoolies arrivals bump in, it's like being at a family gathering," she said.
"The feeling of catching up and reconnecting with friends, and the highlight is always our big party on Thursday with music and dancing."
From morning teas to oyster shucking, wine tastings to trivia, and much more, the program is designed to offer something more to the mature caravan and camping community.
The event extends beyond the caravan parks, as local businesses are coming on-board to enthusiastically support Silver Schoolies.
Cafes and restaurants in the region are planning meal deals to satisfy the appetites of these adventurous nomads, and retailers are also joining in the fun by creating captivating silver window displays, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.
Given the North Coast is the most popular caravan and camping region in the State the significance of Silver Schoolies cannot be overstated, as an excellent opportunity to showcase the beauty and hospitality of the Barrington Coast region, Ms Shannon said.
"As Silver Schoolies 2023 kicks off, Grey Nomads are ready to embark on a week filled with adventure, new friendships, and treasured memories.
"The event promises to be a testament to the vibrant spirit of exploration and camaraderie that defines the Grey Nomad community.
For more information about Silver Schoolies 2023, contact Margaret Shannon celebrate@silverschoolies.com.au www.silverschoolies.com.au
