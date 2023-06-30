Smiths Lake man charged with mid-range PCA

A 48-year-old Smiths Lake man has been charged with mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) after failing a roadside breath test.
The man was driving south along The Lakes Way, Smiths Lake yesterday morning, Thursday, June 29 when he was pulled over by police.
He was arrested and taken to Forster Police Station and undertook a breath analysis test and returned a reading of 0.137 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.
The driver was issued a court attendance notice (CAN) for mid-range drink driving to appear at Forster Local Court.
A 35-year-old Liverpool man also has been issued with a CAN after driving without a licence.
He will appear at Forster Local Court on August 16.
The man was driving north along the Pacific Highway, Wootton on Wednesday morning June 28 when he was pulled over by Strike Force Raptor officers.
Police asked the driver to produce his drivers' licence, to which he replied: "I don't have one".
A check of his details revealed the driver's licence was disqualified from November 25, 2015 until July 8, 2025.
