The main reason for our recent southern holiday was to attend the historic Winton motor racing event.
Sunday dawned cold and wet, steady drizzle falling. Temperature during the day didn't get beyond 12c
You can watch motor racing on TV but there is a total lack of atmosphere.
You can only get this by attending the meeting in person, feeling the atmosphere and smelling the rubber and high octane fuel.
My first visit to Winton Motor Speedway impressed me.
A pretty little circuit with excellent spectator viewing available. I've got to say it did take me back to my early days, attending circuits like Oran Park.
The racing of historic cars and bikes was end to end. The oldest racer was a 1917 T Ford, driven by a lady. It proved quite competitive running mid field in its races.
The wet and slippery conditions tested competitors, but they passed with flying colours. A few spins and off circuit excursions but no major accidents.
Even though weather conditions were not ideal Vicki and I really enjoyed the day
A very big well done to the organisers - the Austin 7 Club, and thank you for inviting us.
