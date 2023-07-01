Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley plough ahead with new album and Hang At The Wang

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award-winning country music couple Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont made the most of COVID's twists and turns. Picture supplied
Award-winning country music couple Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont made the most of COVID's twists and turns. Picture supplied

BROOKE McClymont and Adam Eckersley's accommodation venture was only ever designed to save them financially in the darkest moments of the pandemic when COVID restrictions destroyed the live music industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.