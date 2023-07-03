Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Last year council introduced an expiry date 12 months from the date of purchase.

July 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beach permit fees assist in maintaining access points, dune rehabilitation and weed control. Nine Mile Beach, Tuncurry. Picture supplied.
Beach permit fees assist in maintaining access points, dune rehabilitation and weed control. Nine Mile Beach, Tuncurry. Picture supplied.

Following changes to annual beach permits MidCoast Council is reminding permit holders to check the renewal date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.