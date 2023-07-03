Following changes to annual beach permits MidCoast Council is reminding permit holders to check the renewal date.
Last year council introduced an expiry date 12 months from the date of purchase.
This means that everyone now has an individual expiry date they need to check, and they will have the option to wait before they renew their permit if they do not plan to drive on the beach anytime soon.
"This change has allowed more flexibility for beach drivers to manage their beach permits," MidCoast Council major assessment and regulatory services manager, Adam Matlawski said.
The 12-month period for each annual beach permit applies from the date you make your payment.
It will expire on the same date the following year.
Beach permits cost $100 for a 12-month permit and $50 for pensioners and senior card holders.
Thirty day permits are available for $60.
Beach permit fees assist in maintaining access points, dune rehabilitation and weed control.
"Beach permits are important because they allow the community to enjoy beaches in a responsible manner that respects other beach users."
Beach permits are important because they allow the community to enjoy beaches in a responsible manner that respects other beach users.- MidCoast Council major assessment and regulatory services manager, Adam Matlawski
A MidCoast Council beach access vehicle permit allows you to drive on a range of beaches in the local council area.
When you apply for a beach permit, it also means that you agree to the rules that outline where and when you can access the beach.
This ensures that all beach users can enjoy sharing the beaches while staying safe.
A valid beach vehicle permit must be clearly displayed on the bottom passenger side of the vehicle windscreen.
The vehicle registration must be clearly written on the label.
All vehicles must be registered with the Roads and Maritime Services.
Drivers must hold a current driver's licence applicable to the vehicle they are driving.
A National Parks and Wildlife pass does not allow people to drive on beaches.
For a full list of beach vehicle access points and permit rules, visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Sport-and-recreation/Beaches-and-public-pools/Driving-on-beaches
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.