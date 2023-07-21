Close to five years have passed since MidCoast Council received a Federal government grant to help upgrade the Hawks Nest Community Centre.
However, the project was delayed primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since receiving the initial grant to fund the project cost increases and delays have resulted in a project budget shortfall, council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton reported to councillors attending last month's ordinary meeting.
During the meeting, Ms Hatton asked councillors to commit an additional $300,000 from the Tea Gardens District Section 94 Plan to enable delivery of the project.
Section 94 is contributions/levies from developers.
Peter Epov said he was surprised the grant money hadn't been 'taken back'.
"The grant was received well before COVID-19 and in circumstances when we weren't affected by drought, flood, fire, snow or pestilence," Cr Epov said.
"I have a great deal of empathy for the people of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest who have been waiting for so long for their community hall to be upgraded," he said.
"The difficulty I have now is to agree to rob or take from the depleted Tea Gardens section 94 contributions plan; the $300,000 will never be replaced and the Tea Gardens community will be permanently disadvantaged.
"Frankly council has failed to carry out this project in a timely manner and proper financial risk hasn't been considered."
Cr Epov put forward an amendment recommending that council borrow the additional funds required to upgrade the Hawks Nest Community Centre from a commercial lender.
Supporting the amendment, Paul Sandilands said: "There has been five years which a grant was unused, just sitting there.
"We virtually owe that community somewhere in the region of $100,000 to start with, we have lessened the amount of money they have to spend on this facility, we need to get moving on this and get it done and recognise the fact that we have delayed this in some shape or form."
The majority of councillors were against the recommendation, and it was lost.
However, councillors did approve the report requesting the allocation of developer contributions for the upgrade of the Hawks Nest Community Centre.
The report recommended the total amount of $300,000 be allocated to the project. This will allow the long-awaited upgrade for the community centre to proceed.
